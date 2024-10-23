Guidance Capital Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NOBL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. 416,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.