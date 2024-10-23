Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.82 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $197,208.70 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

