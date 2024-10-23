Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.88. The stock had a trading volume of 131,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,532. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average is $205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.