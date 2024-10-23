Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 142 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 466,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $628.40. 56,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

