Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,503 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 131.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oracle by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 591,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $485.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

