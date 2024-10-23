Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 176 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.00.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $914.41. 54,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $878.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

