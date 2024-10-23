Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.73. 30,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $207.46 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

