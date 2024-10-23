HashAI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.49 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. HashAI has a total market cap of $43.49 million and $144,338.90 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashAI has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One HashAI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00052181 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $146,008.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

