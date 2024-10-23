Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %

HWBK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.