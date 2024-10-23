HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $408.17 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.15.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

