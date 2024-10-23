Head-To-Head Comparison: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 1 0 10 1 2.92 Skyworks Solutions 3 14 5 0 2.09

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $63.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $111.65, indicating a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $627.66 million 11.62 $259.06 million $1.56 33.99 Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.20 $982.80 million $4.85 19.72

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 30.26% 23.39% 19.34% Skyworks Solutions 17.85% 15.41% 11.60%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Skyworks Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

