Head to Head Contrast: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 20.29% 19.14% 13.81% BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and BTCS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $55.02 million 1.11 $12.48 million $0.30 5.44 BTCS $1.65 million 11.67 -$15.89 million $1.29 0.95

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Global beats BTCS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. The company focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible assets. It acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; and charged-off receivable portfolios. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

