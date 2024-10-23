Hedron (HDRN) Trading Down 46.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hedron (HDRN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $6,334.08 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedron has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

