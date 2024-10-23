Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

