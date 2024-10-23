Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANL opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $26.35.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
