Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 0.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

