Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The business’s revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
NTLA stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
