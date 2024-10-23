Internet Computer Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $8.20 or 0.00012384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $93.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00040055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,789,036 coins and its circulating supply is 473,140,353 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

