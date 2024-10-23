Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $2,766,041.86 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,039.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,822. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

