Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) were up 66.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 55,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a market cap of C$10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

