Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,461,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,788,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,499,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,276. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

