Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

