Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $493.12 and last traded at $493.73. 6,465,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,853,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.23 and a 200 day moving average of $465.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

