Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $493.12 and last traded at $493.73. 6,465,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,853,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.47.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.23 and a 200 day moving average of $465.96.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
