InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Position Trimmed by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 216.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,629,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,129 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 335,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $358,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 9,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,134. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

