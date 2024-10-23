Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 384 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 378.55 ($4.91), with a volume of 1918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.80).

Investment Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.51.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

