IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 7807381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,001.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $377,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 193,924 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 283.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,891 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IonQ by 1,598.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

