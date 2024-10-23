IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.43. 5,214,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,169,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,001.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $377,660. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

