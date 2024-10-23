Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

