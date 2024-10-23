Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 417.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 162,424 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 283,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

AVEM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 421,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

