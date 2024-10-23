iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
