iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 146,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
