iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 146,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.