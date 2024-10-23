iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,484,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 583,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,619,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.