iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

