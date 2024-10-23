iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock on September 9th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on 9/6/2024.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. 7,555,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,896,564. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12.

About Senator Boozman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

