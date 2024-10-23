iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,687,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. 1,913,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,051. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.