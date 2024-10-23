iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 684,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 222,898 shares.The stock last traded at $156.54 and had previously closed at $157.46.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

