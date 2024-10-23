iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after buying an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,626. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

