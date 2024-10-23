iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

