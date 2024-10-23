J D Wetherspoon plc Declares Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

