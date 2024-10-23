J D Wetherspoon plc Declares Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7648 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $52.13.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
