James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on James River Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
James River Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of James River Group stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.