James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on James River Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James River Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,901 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 302,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 24,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.