Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.25 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.75), with a volume of 112667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.75 ($0.74).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.92. The company has a market cap of £17.42 million, a PE ratio of -331.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

