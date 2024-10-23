JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $178.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

