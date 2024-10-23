JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 184,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $299,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

