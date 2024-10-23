Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.43. 174,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.