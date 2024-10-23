KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.