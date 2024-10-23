KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
