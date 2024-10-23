Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

KNX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 156.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.