Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 71,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,718. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.