Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 704.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,145. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

