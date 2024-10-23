Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 15,855 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.46. 307,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.