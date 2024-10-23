Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 459 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,682,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.39. 328,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

